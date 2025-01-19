Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $225.05 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

