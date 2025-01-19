Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

