Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $434.16 and a 12 month high of $559.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

