SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Shares of SAP opened at $262.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $158.94 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.91.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

