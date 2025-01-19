Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

