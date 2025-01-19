Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 117,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

