Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI
United Rentals Stock Performance
Shares of URI opened at $770.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.22 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.