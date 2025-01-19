Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $770.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.22 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

