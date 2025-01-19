Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $24.98 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

