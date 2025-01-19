Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.70 ($6.57) and traded as high as GBX 547.27 ($6.66). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.62), with a volume of 306,185 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £840.86 million, a PE ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 535.84.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,058.82%.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

