Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 123,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

