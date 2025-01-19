Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 441.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,913,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,615,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 983,551 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

