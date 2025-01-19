Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 209.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

