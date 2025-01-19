Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 442,762 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 222,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 540,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.