Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $139.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.38.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

