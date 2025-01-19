SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 6.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $501.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.75 and its 200-day moving average is $500.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

