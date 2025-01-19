Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $92.02 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,149. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

