Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.94 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.94). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 8,505,209 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.93.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

