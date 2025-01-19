Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Declines By 8.9%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. This trade represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

