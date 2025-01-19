Short Interest in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Drops By 13.9%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

EXTO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696. Almacenes Éxito has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito S.A. ( NYSE:EXTO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

