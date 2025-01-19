Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Increases By 19.2%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Asana by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 427,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ASAN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,506. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
