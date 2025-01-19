Short Interest in Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Expands By 14.5%

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Borealis Foods Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:BRLS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.44. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.
About Borealis Foods
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borealis Foods
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.