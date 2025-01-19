Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declines By 12.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.31.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.