Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declines By 12.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

