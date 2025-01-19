Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rises By 20.5%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Codexis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Codexis by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 87,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. Codexis has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

