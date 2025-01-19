Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rises By 20.5%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Codexis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Codexis Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. Codexis has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
Featured Articles
