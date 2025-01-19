Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Declines By 12.5%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
