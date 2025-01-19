Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Drops By 23.0%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCTH stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. 573,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

