Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Expands By 14.6%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 541.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.
