Short Interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Grows By 20.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 18,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.29. 7,138,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052,183 shares of company stock worth $41,303,025 in the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

