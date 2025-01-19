Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Declines By 6.0%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after buying an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.