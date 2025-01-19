Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Increases By 26.3%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.03. 23,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.71% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

