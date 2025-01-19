Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Drops By 6.3%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,641. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 148.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 17,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

