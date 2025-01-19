Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 32.0%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,663,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 101,188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,400. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.3386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

