Short Interest in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Drops By 6.1%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 786,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 762,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

