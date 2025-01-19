Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Increases By 17.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Integrated Media Technology Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
About Integrated Media Technology
