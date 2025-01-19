Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 9.7%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 795,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,671. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

