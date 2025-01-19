Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Declines By 11.1%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRHY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.23. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

