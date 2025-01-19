Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Decreases By 8.6%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,986,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,975,000 after buying an additional 2,148,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JGLO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

