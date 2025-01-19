Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Decreases By 10.4%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 446,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 826,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

