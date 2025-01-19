Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Drops By 5.4%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $316.88 million, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.82.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,073,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

