Short Interest in Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Expands By 25.5%

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,695,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 2,146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of MEBUF stock remained flat at $2.06 during trading hours on Friday. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.06.
About Mebuki Financial Group
