Short Interest in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Drops By 16.5%

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 78,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $48,049.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,846,914.68. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,859 shares of company stock valued at $104,317. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of STRS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 141.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

