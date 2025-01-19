Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

