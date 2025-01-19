Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 95500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

