Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 597,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

