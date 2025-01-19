Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

