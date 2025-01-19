Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 29.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.06 and a 12-month high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.