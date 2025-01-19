Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Define Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

