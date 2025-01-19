Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.32.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $178.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

