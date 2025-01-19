Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

XYL opened at $119.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.