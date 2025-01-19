Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $663,745,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $429.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.82. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

