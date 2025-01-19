Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.